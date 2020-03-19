Broadway is Letting you Stream Performances For Free, As You Self-Isolate

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people are staying inside and self-isolating.

And while this may result in extreme boredom, companies around the globe are doing what they can to help – including Broadway.

BroadwayHD is a streaming service that began in 2015, which brings Broadway musicals to your living room.

“BroadwayHD was created with the goal of making high-quality theater accessible to everyone globally,” the company said in a statement.

Well, now they are making it even more accessible, by giving the public a free seven day trial.

The streaming service has more than 300 productions available and that includes a long range of musicals. You can find Cats, Kinky Boots and The Sound of Music, among others.

And if you want to keep watching after the trial is over, it’s about $13/month.

So, how are you social distancing this week?

