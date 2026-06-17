It’s shaping up to be another rough wildfire season for B.C.

According to superintendent of BC Wildfire Service’s predictive services unit Neal McLoughlin, current drought conditions are even worse than they were that lead to the major wildfire years of 2017, 2018 and 2021.

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Wildfires in B.C.

Seasonal forecasts are indicating an elevated risk of both wildfire and drought in parts of B.C. this summer. That means hotter and drier conditions alongside water scarcity. The latest survey (June 1, 2026) reveals that B.C.’s overall snowpack is at 64% of normal.

“Low snowpack, early snowmelt and warm seasonal weather forecasts are elevating drought hazards for this upcoming season, particularly along the southern coast, including Vancouver Island, and the southern Interior.”

The Province is urging people and communities to prepare for potential wildfire impacts.

“Climate change is rewriting what we consider normal in British Columbia, with warmer, drier conditions increasing the risk of wildfire and drought,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “The Province is ready to support people and communities when emergencies happen, and I encourage everyone – whether you live in B.C. or are visiting – to have an emergency plan, stay alert to conditions and follow the guidance of local authorities.”

It’s recommended that you have grab-and-go bags, emergency plans prepared, and have an Emergency Support Services profile through the BC Services Card app. Having renter’s or homeowner’s insurance coverage is also highly encouraged.

Temporary support is available to those who are unable meet their basic needs, as well, in the event of an evacuation. This includes accommodation, clothing, food and incidentals.

It’s working out to be another hot and intense summer for B.C., so it’s best to be ready if wildfires start near your home. Be aware and be prepared.