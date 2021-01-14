British Columbia Plans To Create and Expand Up To 16 New Provincial Parks

B.C. has announced that there have been hundreds of hectares of land added to the list of provincial parks and protected lands.

These new lands, including 16 provincial parks and two protected areas, were acquired in 2020. They range from hiking terrains to scenic islands along the coast of our province.

Some Notable Additions to Existing Provincial Parks

One of the largest acquired areas is in Haida Gwaii. It features approximately 123 hectares of wetlands, bogs, sand dunes, temperate rainforest ecosystems and roughly 100 kilometres of beach coastline. This area has been added to Naikoon Park.

The province also added a 20 hectare island to the Octopus Islands Marine Park, near Vancouver Island. This is a popular areas for kayakers, and also has a lot of cultural history.

List of the 18 Land Areas Acquired by BC:

1. Chasm Park, Clinton, 101 ha

2. Tweedsmuir Park, Bella Coola, 24.5 ha

3. Octopus Islands Marine Park, Okisollo Channel, Quadra Island, 20 ha

4. Cowichan River Park, Duncan, 2 ha

5. Skaha Bluffs Park, Penticton, 65 ha

6. Mount Pope Park, Fort St. James, 0.17 ha

7. Mount Robson Park, Statutory Right of Way Valemount, 0.9 ha

8. Cathedral Park, South Okanagan, expanded by 82 ha

9. Muncho Lake Park, Mile 463, Alaska Highway, 2.5 ha

10. Cape Scott Park, Northern Vancouver Island, 76 ha

11. Naikoon Park, Haida Gwaii, expanded by 123 ha

12. Landstrom Bar, Hope, 1 ha

13. Valhalla Park, Slocan, 32 ha

14. Okanagan Mountain Park, Peachland, 21.2 ha

15. Lac du Bois Grasslands, Kamloops, 8 ha

16. Jewel Lake Park, Greenwood, 16 ha

17. West Twin Protected Area, McBride, 59 ha

18. Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Protected Area, Kaslo, 18 ha

