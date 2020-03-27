These Sites Are Offering Books & Audiobooks Online For Free

If it’s been on your list to pick up a book more often, now is certainly the time to do it.

As everyone stays at home and practices self-isolation, there are several sources available so you can no longer make up excuses not to read.

The city’s libraries have closed, so if you’re already a bookworm that may have hurt. But have no fear! Here’s where you can go to find free books and audiobooks online.

Where to Find Books and Audiobooks

Open Library

All you need to do is create an account to access 1.7 million books – from classics, harlequins to thrillers and more. The site boasts having more than 12 million viewers this month, so you know it must be a good one.

Good Reads

Good Reads is a great place to find new books, as it recommends titles that may interest you. But it also has an ebook section, so you can find some great picks online.

Many Books

You won’t run out of options here, as Many Books has more than 50,000 titles to choose from. From classics to teen and non-fiction, these books are all free.

Open Culture

Open Culture has 800 free eBooks to read online, plus audiobooks. They also offer free online courses.

OverDrive

If you have something like a Kindle, you may already be familiar with OverDrive. This site connects you with reads from your local library. Just connect your library card and you can look into a plethora of options for books, audiobooks and magazines.

Loyal Books

Although the website layout looks like it may need an update, Loyal Books has more than 7,000 audiobooks available.

Mind Webs

This website features old-time radio dramatizations of more than 150 classic science fiction short stories. You can find works by Kurt Vonnegut and H.G. Wells, among others.

Scribl

This site features tons of newer releases, with many of the books read by the authors themselves. Most stories are separated in chunks, so you can listen to a story in bite-size pieces.

Spotify

Spotify also has audiobooks as well as podcasts available. These are often broken up into bits as well, so you can find something that fits your attention span.

So, will you be catching up on some reading this week?

