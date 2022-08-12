5 Places To Get The Biggest Sandwiches In Vancouver

The next time hunger hits, sink your teeth into a big and hearty sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, veggies and all the condiments you could dream of.

Just head on over to one of these spots to dig into some of the biggest (and best) sandwiches in Vancouver.

Biggest Sandwiches in Vancouver

Meat & Bread

One of Vancouver’s most popular places to get a sandwich has to be Meat & Bread. They make great sandwiches and don’t skimp out on toppings. Plus, they have a menu that changes with the seasons so it never gets boring.

Try everything from a meatball sub to a buffalo chicken sandwich and everything in between. They have several locations and the menu differs at each one so be sure to check their website beforehand.

Address: 796 West Broadway, 625 Robson, 370 Cambie and 1033 West Pender, Vancouver

Sandwich Plus

Discover this hidden gem tucked away in the International Food Fair on Hornby. They know a thing or two about building a sandwich of epic proportions.

They’re best known for gigantic turkey sandwiches, where you can choose white or dark meat, veggies and other toppings. Of course, they can also add cranberry sauce so you can get a taste of the holidays all year round.

Address: 530 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Hubbub

Build your own dream sandwich at Hubbub. Choose your protein, from pulled pork, veggie, turkey sausage, prawn or chicken breast.

Then have it topped with romaine lettuce, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, crunchy caramelized onions and their secret sauce in a toasty baguette. Add on anything else you want, like avocado, goat cheese or extra protein.

Address: 420 Robson and 859 Hornby, Vancouver

The Deli Vancouver

This staple in downtown Vancouver is all about creating the perfect sandwich. Their custom sandwich menu allows guests to choose their own bread, spreads, meats and cheeses.

There are more than a dozen breads to choose from, including baguette, marble rye, ciabatta, foccacia, cranberry, sourdough, croissant and much, much more.

Address: 1055 West Georgia, Vancouver

DownLow Chicken Shack



For the ultimate fried chicken sandwich, look no further than DownLow Chicken Shack. Their biggest hit is their sando, which can be made with a breast or boneless leg meat.

Try their original, jerk chicken, lemon pepper or their rookie, which features a secret sauce. All sandwiches are served on white bread and are topped off with lots of pickles.

