19 Best Vancouver Breweries Perfect for Your Next Drink

When in doubt — drink a stout. Especially in Vancouver, where there are a plethora of breweries for beer enthusiasts to choose from

These Vancouver breweries have something for every beer lover, whether your taste buds are calling for a lager, ale or even a cider.

RELATED: Map of Vancouver Parks and Beaches Where You Can Legally Drink Alcohol

Best Vancouver Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 33 Acres Brewing Company ™ (@33acresbrewing)

Enjoy house-brewed craft beer and cafe-style fare in this cool and minimalist space featuring rustic accents. The family-owned and operated brewery has lots of delicious brews, including 33 Acres of Sunshine and 33 Acres of Life.

Address: 15 W 8th Ave, Vancouver

Red Truck Beer Company

Drink to your heart’s content at this popular spot in the brewery district of East Vancouver. Drink a few beers with friends while digging into their delicious pub grub. The brewery also hosts a concert series in the summer.

Address: 295 E 1st Ave, Vancouver

Steamworks Brewing Company

Neighbourhood favourite Steamworks is the place to be on a Friday night. Soak up the atmosphere with a drink in hand while enjoying their selection of tasty eats.

Address: 375 Water Street, Vancouver

Parallel 49 Brewing

Stop by this brewery for a brew in their low-key tasting room. They have lots of delicious craft beer on tap, plus classic bar bites and growler refills.

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Main Street Brewing Co.

It’s hard to beat Main Street for a fun night out with friends. It’s open from noon to 11 pm daily but has all day Happy Hour on Mondays.

Address: 261 E 7th Ave, Vancouver

Granville Island Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granville Island Brewing (@granvillebeer)

Feel like a tourist in your own city by enjoying some brews on the bustling Granville Island. They’re one of Canada’s original microbreweries founded in 1984.

Address: 1441 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Yaletown Brewing Company

Visit this hangout offering house-brewed beers and a weekly small-batch tasting. Yaletown Brewing also has lots of unique pub grub options that will hit the spot.

Address: 1111 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Brassneck Brewery

Hit up this craft brewery featuring a chill, rustic tasting room with draft beer. Of course, there’s also a shop, where you can get your growler fills.

Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver

Postmark Brewing

This spot is beloved by many and is a great place to bring a group, particularly if some members are not beer drinkers. They share their space with Vancouver Urban Winery, and therefore offer a vast selection of wine.

Address: 55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver

Dogwood Brewing

This quaint laid-back brewery crafts organic beers, and offers tastings. You can also get some delicious made-to-order pizza here and get your growler filled.

Address: 8284 Sherbrooke Street, Vancouver

East Vancouver Brewing Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Vancouver Brewing Company (@eastvanbrewing)

Get your hands on some quality craft beer at East Vancouver Brewing Company. They have an awesome patio and offer Happy Hour from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday to Friday.

Address: 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver



Bomber Brewing

Bomber Brewing Company prides itself on being all about “hockey, friendship, and beer,” and that’s exactly the feeling you get when you enter their tasting room.

Address: 1488 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Off the Rail Brewing

This one-of-a-kind brewery enjoys making craft beers almost as much as they enjoy drinking them. So you’re definitely in good hands here.

Address: 1351 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Electric Bicycle Brewing

This brewery offers an experience like none other. Soak up the atmosphere, along with great beers and music. The tasting room features high tops, comfortable booths and long table seating for larger groups.

Address: 20 E 4th Ave, Vancouver

Powell Street Craft Brewery

Find this boutique brewery on Powell Street. It features a relaxed tasting room with a large selection of housemade ales, pilsners and more.

Address: 1357 Powell Street, Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strange Fellows Brewing (@strangefellowsbrewing)

Find all the beers you could dream of at this beloved brewery. Strange Fellows Brewery is best known for their selection of both conventional and sour beers.

Address: 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Callister Brewing Co.

Discover this gem in the heart of East Van, or as they like to call it: “Yeast Van.” Established in 2013 and independently owned, Callister Brewing started out as the first co-working, collaborative brewery in Canada.

Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Terminal City Brewing

This brewer has lots of beers to choose from. On top of that, it also offers a selection of wine and ciders — all individually handcrafted for you.

Address: 1616 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Faculty Brewing Company

Check out this 7 barrel, 1,450 square foot brewery with six fermentors and 6 bright beer tanks. They also have a 30 seat tasting room inside the brewery.

Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Container Brewing Ltd.

Step inside this industrial-chic brewpub with a 2-level tasting room and a sprawling lounge serving house brews along with some tasty casual eats.

Address: 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

So whether you’re seeking hoppy IPAs, rich stouts, or refreshing lagers, these Vancouver breweries will satisfy any beer lover’s palate. Cheers to discovering the exceptional brews and unique atmospheres that make Vancouver a beer lover’s paradise.