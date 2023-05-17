19 Best Vancouver Breweries Perfect for Your Next Drink

When in doubt — drink a stout. Especially in Vancouver, where there are a plethora of breweries for beer enthusiasts to choose from
These Vancouver breweries have something for every beer lover, whether your taste buds are calling for a lager, ale or even a cider.
Best Vancouver Breweries
33 Acres Brewing Company
Enjoy house-brewed craft beer and cafe-style fare in this cool and minimalist space featuring rustic accents. The family-owned and operated brewery has lots of delicious brews, including 33 Acres of Sunshine and 33 Acres of Life.
Address: 15 W 8th Ave, Vancouver
Red Truck Beer Company
Drink to your heart’s content at this popular spot in the brewery district of East Vancouver. Drink a few beers with friends while digging into their delicious pub grub. The brewery also hosts a concert series in the summer.
Address: 295 E 1st Ave, Vancouver
Steamworks Brewing Company
Neighbourhood favourite Steamworks is the place to be on a Friday night. Soak up the atmosphere with a drink in hand while enjoying their selection of tasty eats.
Address: 375 Water Street, Vancouver
Parallel 49 Brewing
Stop by this brewery for a brew in their low-key tasting room. They have lots of delicious craft beer on tap, plus classic bar bites and growler refills.
Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Main Street Brewing Co.
It’s hard to beat Main Street for a fun night out with friends. It’s open from noon to 11 pm daily but has all day Happy Hour on Mondays.
Address: 261 E 7th Ave, Vancouver
Granville Island Brewing
Feel like a tourist in your own city by enjoying some brews on the bustling Granville Island. They’re one of Canada’s original microbreweries founded in 1984.
Address: 1441 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Yaletown Brewing Company
Visit this hangout offering house-brewed beers and a weekly small-batch tasting. Yaletown Brewing also has lots of unique pub grub options that will hit the spot.
Address: 1111 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Brassneck Brewery
Hit up this craft brewery featuring a chill, rustic tasting room with draft beer. Of course, there’s also a shop, where you can get your growler fills.
Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver
Postmark Brewing
This spot is beloved by many and is a great place to bring a group, particularly if some members are not beer drinkers. They share their space with Vancouver Urban Winery, and therefore offer a vast selection of wine.
Address: 55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver
Dogwood Brewing
This quaint laid-back brewery crafts organic beers, and offers tastings. You can also get some delicious made-to-order pizza here and get your growler filled.
Address: 8284 Sherbrooke Street, Vancouver
East Vancouver Brewing Company
Get your hands on some quality craft beer at East Vancouver Brewing Company. They have an awesome patio and offer Happy Hour from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday to Friday.
Address: 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver
Bomber Brewing
Bomber Brewing Company prides itself on being all about “hockey, friendship, and beer,” and that’s exactly the feeling you get when you enter their tasting room.
Address: 1488 Adanac Street, Vancouver
Off the Rail Brewing
This one-of-a-kind brewery enjoys making craft beers almost as much as they enjoy drinking them. So you’re definitely in good hands here.
Address: 1351 Adanac Street, Vancouver
Electric Bicycle Brewing
This brewery offers an experience like none other. Soak up the atmosphere, along with great beers and music. The tasting room features high tops, comfortable booths and long table seating for larger groups.
Address: 20 E 4th Ave, Vancouver
Powell Street Craft Brewery
Find this boutique brewery on Powell Street. It features a relaxed tasting room with a large selection of housemade ales, pilsners and more.
Address: 1357 Powell Street, Vancouver
Strange Fellows Brewing
Find all the beers you could dream of at this beloved brewery. Strange Fellows Brewery is best known for their selection of both conventional and sour beers.
Address: 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Callister Brewing Co.
Discover this gem in the heart of East Van, or as they like to call it: “Yeast Van.” Established in 2013 and independently owned, Callister Brewing started out as the first co-working, collaborative brewery in Canada.
Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Terminal City Brewing
This brewer has lots of beers to choose from. On top of that, it also offers a selection of wine and ciders — all individually handcrafted for you.
Address: 1616 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Faculty Brewing Company
Check out this 7 barrel, 1,450 square foot brewery with six fermentors and 6 bright beer tanks. They also have a 30 seat tasting room inside the brewery.
Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Container Brewing Ltd.
Step inside this industrial-chic brewpub with a 2-level tasting room and a sprawling lounge serving house brews along with some tasty casual eats.
Address: 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver
So whether you’re seeking hoppy IPAs, rich stouts, or refreshing lagers, these Vancouver breweries will satisfy any beer lover’s palate. Cheers to discovering the exceptional brews and unique atmospheres that make Vancouver a beer lover’s paradise.