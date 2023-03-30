10 Restaurants on Commercial Drive to Try at Least Once

Embark on a culinary voyage around the world at a single convenient location – Commercial Drive.

This vibrant neighborhood boasts some of the finest restaurants in Vancouver, featuring an eclectic range of cuisine from Greek and Italian to Mexican and Asian Fusion. Discover the best eateries on The Drive right here.

RELATED: How To Get Into Vancouver’s Best Speakeasies & Secret Bars

Best Restaurants On Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepino’s (@pepinosspaghettihouse)

As soon as you dig into this restaurant’s dishes, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Italy. The warm, laid-back eatery whips up a variety of classic Italian dishes, including pastas, pizzas and more.

Try their signature spaghetti and meatballs, ricotta stuffed ravioli, linguine with prawns or “Big Nick” pizza (Alfredo, fennel sausage, mushroom, peperoncini and olive).

Address: 631 Commercial Dr

Bar Corso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Corso (@bar_corso)

This is the place to be if you’re wanting some small bites and happy hour drinks. Their appies include wagyu beef tartare crostino, duck liver parfait and cured albacore tuna (just to name a few).

As for their share plates, try their burrata, seared octopus, smoked eggplant or the freshly made pasta of the day.

Address: 1566 Commercial Dr

B House Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B House Restaurant (@bhouserestaurant)

Stop by this quaint eatery serving Asian fusion dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. They offer a brunch menu until 3 pm, as well as a variety of lunch and dinner options.

Sink your teeth into their spicy Korean chicken bites, hot wings, pork belly bowl, stuffed sockeye salmon or Thai red curry.

Address: 2270 Commercial Dr

Downlow Chicken Shack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DownLow Chicken (@dlchicken)

Fried chicken lovers look no further. This counter-serve joint has become a staple on the Drive. Dig into their crispy fried chicken by the piece or in tenders.

They’re best known for their signature chicken “sandos” though, with several different toppings to choose from.

Address: 905 Commercial Dr

Loula’s Taverna + Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loula’s Taverna (@loulastaverna)

This Greek hot spot is one of the newest restaurants to open up on Commercial Drive. And it’s already proving to be very popular.

Enjoy tasty Greek cuisine with a contemporary twist in a lively atmosphere. Plus, in true Greek fashion — you can break plates here. OPA!

Address: 1608 Commercial Dr

Sopra Sotto Pizzeria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sopra Sotto (@soprasotto.vancouver)

This joint is all about fresh pastas made in-house and pizzas baked in a wood fire oven.

Their menu includes Italian favourites like their potato gnocchi with beef short rib, spaghetti alla carbonara and margherita pizza. Save room for dessert though, there’s affogato, tiramisu and much more.

Address: 1510 Commercial Dr

La Mezcaleria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mezcaleria (@lamezcaleriayvr)

Visit this restaurant serving truly authentic Mexican fare inspired by the different regions of Mexico. And of course, they also make some killer cocktails.

A fajitas platter, enchiladas and guac & chips are just a few of the items on their menu. They also have an amigos flight, which includes a taster flight of guacamole, basa ceviche, octopus ceviche and fresh pico de gallo salsa.

Address: 1622 Commercial Dr

Absinthe Bistro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Absinthe Bistro (@absinthebistro)

At Absinthe Bistro, you can enjoy modern French cuisine in a casual yet chic atmosphere. Their rotating fixed-price menu offers a variety of delectable dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. They also serve a range of handcrafted cocktails that perfectly complement any meal.

Address: 952 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Kishimoto Japanese Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishimoto Japanese Restaurant (@kishimoto.restaurant)

This sushi restaurant on Commercial is known to serve fresh ingredients that is beautifully presented. They also have a variety of specialty dishes like Sous-vide Duck soba and Black code misozukethat are highly recommended

Address: 2054 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Oca Pastificio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ocapastificio (@ocapastificio)

Although a busy restaurant with a wait, their pasta tasting menu have been raved about online as simply being divine, and maybe even the best pasta in Vancouver. If you want to try it for yourself, make sure to head over early and beat the dinner rush.