BC Travel Restrictions Will Now Treat Lower Mainland As One Health Authority

There has been a slight update to the previously stated health authority travel restrictions coming into effect.

The Lower Mainland will now be treated as one health authority region vs. having to stick to your own respective ones. These measures start on Friday, April 23rd, limiting all non-essential travel between areas of high transmission.

Monday’s announcement on lower mainland restrictions had brought out concerns. Many questioned the limited mobility to neighbouring cities like Vancouver to Burnaby (Vancouver Coastal Health region to part of the Fraser Health region), as one example. Now it seems, it is allowed.

What Are The Lower Mainland Restrictions?

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth confirmed on Wednesday that there will be more fluidity. He stated, “Vancouver Coastal and the Fraser Health authority will be treated as one health authority,” the minister said.

Furthermore, while the B.C. Government has said they plan to have roadblocks, Farnworth mentioned they will not be randomly placed in lower mainland cities. This came shortly after the National Police Federation expressed pressure on limited resources and risk of exposure to police this ban.

Rather the checks will be likely placed at ferries or heading into the Interior. “You will not be seeing anything (on) Boundary Road,” said Farnworth.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix have continue to urge people to remain close to home regardless.

