5 Small BC Towns That Take Holiday Spirit To The Next Level

‘Tis the season for a little holiday magic.

Experience the best the season has to offer by visiting one of these small BC towns and villages that take holiday spirit to the next level.

Much like in the movies, the holiday season is the best time to step away from the busy hustle and bustle of the city. Spending some time in a smaller town, may be exactly what you need to wind down and reflect on busy year.

BC towns to visit during the holidays

Fort Langley

Take a festive stroll through this charming village in the Township of Langley to experience all the Christmas feels. The picturesque village is often used as a backdrop for many Hallmark Christmas movies and it’s easy to see why. With twinkling lights brightening up the historic village, it’s made for the small screen.

Whistler

Escape to the village of Whistler, which is a magical place to visit anytime of the year but it seems to just transform during Christmas time. Shop ’til you drop at one of the many boutiques along the main strip, go ice skating near the Olympic Plaza and take part in a variety of winter activities in the mountains.

Fernie

Discover the magical ski town of Fernie, which also happens to be one of the best places to experience Christmas magic, especially when it’s covered in snow. There’s nothing more Christmas-like than a cozy small town in the middle of winter. It also looks straight out of a movie scene, and it’s actually a popular spot for filming. The 2010 hit Hot Tub Time Machine was filmed in the town, with the fictional resort of Kodiak Valley actually being the Fernie Alpine Resort.

Harrison Hot Springs

Explore the Lights by the Lake in Harrison Hot Springs to soak up the best of the holiday season. Every year, the village lights up the quaint lakeside in true holiday fashion. Each business decorates their storefront and Christmas trees and old fashioned lamps grace the village square. The Lights by the Lake holiday display lights up one kilometre of waterfront along the promenade.

Nelson

The charming town of Nelson is known as being one of the best ski towns in North America. Nelson acquires an abundance of snowfall throughout the winter months, which makes it the ideal stomping grounds for alpine activities. A simple stroll through the town with all of twinkling lights will also make you feel like you’re part of a holiday movie.