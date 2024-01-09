This Lavish Resort In BC Has A Tropical Oasis Complete With Waterfalls

There’s no shortage of spa resorts in Metro Vancouver; however, none of them offer a true escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Then there is there is the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa: nestled in a breathtaking coastal forest, this shoreside sanctuary offers sublime views of the ocean and mountains.

Reflecting the fresh, natural beauty of the West Coast, the spa services are unique and extremely indulgent. Located in Courtenay, Comox on the east side of Vancouver Island, the resort truly embraces nature.

Resort In BC Embraces West Coast Spirit

The resort offers the Pacific Mist Hydropath, which is completely unique to the resort and offers the benefits of hydrotherapy. These benefits include remineralization, detoxification, relaxation and more, in a setting that evokes Vancouver Island’s natural seaside elements.

Swiss Shower

Swiss shower jets carved into the sandstone send water pulsing from all angles, rinsing and warming your body.

Mineral Massage Pool

Proceed around the pool where jets progress from the lumbar region of the back up to the shoulders, relaxing tense muscles.

Waterfall Massage

Breath in the positive effects of healthful negative ions as a series of streaming waterfalls from above relax stressed muscles in the shoulders and scalp.

Steam Cave

Inhale aromatic steam, soothing to the lungs and encouraging perspiration to carry away impurities.

Glacial Waterfall

Invigorate your body and senses with a welcome rush of cold!

River Walk

With sections of both warm and cool water, the river walk produces a “Kneipp” effect for the legs, a traditional therapy that stimulates blood circulation. Jets positioned along the walk provide a targeted massage, leaving legs feeling light and rejuvenated.

Sea Mineral Soak

Containing 104 trace elements at the optimal temperature for absorption by the body, the sea mineral pool is the perfect spot for a relaxing float.

Tidal Baths

Relax in a single person tidal bath carved out of rock. We hand make and freshly blend our own signature sea salt scrub. Beneficial marine extracts will leave your skin feeling nourished and refreshed.

Aaaaahh

Complete your experience in our beautiful relaxation lounge. Cool down and rehydrate while taking in gorgeous views of the ocean, mountains and nearby islands.

You can check out their full services and rates here.