A B.C. night club is receiving backlash for its themed party, “CEOs and Office Hoes.”

Cactus Jack’s Nightclub in Kamloops is throwing the event, where there is a dress code for men and women.

The club asks men to wear a suit, blazer, dress shirt or collared shirt with pants or jeans. While it asks women to wear either a dress, blouse, skirt or pants with heels.

RELATED: Vancouver Commuter Goes On Sexist & Racist Tirade, Charges Laid (VIDEO)

Alix Dolson, organizer of the annual Kamloops Women’s March, is one of many who find it sexist.

“It’s a fairly common trope and it’s a dichotomy as old as time to frame women that way and to frame men as being powerful,” she said to CBC. “It’s disappointing to see that in the age of #MeToo and Time’s Up and so many advances in women’s rights that we’re still trying to combat this.”

CEOs & Office Hoes! (Themed Party – Sexy or Formal)Friday, January 17th 10pm-2amWith Resident DJ SUPREEMOMen… Posted by Cactus Jacks Nightclub on Monday, January 6, 2020

As of Friday, there were more than 200 comments on the Facebook event. Some commented and are calling others “too sensitive,” while others say it’s “trashy and tasteless.”

“So basically what your saying is women who feel educated and empowered in 2020 by being just as successful and respected should be referred to as the OFFICE HO ?!” replied Shelley Sprague to the event.

Jessica Allen-Eustache posted on the event as well. “Seriously no one could think of a better theme!?!? This is the terribly degrading and sexist. Ewwww,” she said.

This is not the first time an event has been held with “CEOs and Office Hoes” as the theme. But many say it’s still problematic.

Given how much many CEO’s actually make, who wouldn’t want to be one?

What do you think of this event?

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.