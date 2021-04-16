This BC Golf Resort and Campsite Could Be Yours For Under $2 Million

Lavish mansions are nice, but some of us have always imagined camping or golfing all year long instead of just in the summer.

Well now is your chance. This B.C. campsite property is on sale, and comes with its own 9-hole golf course. The Wells Gray Golf Resort and RV Park is located near Kamloops, right beside a provincial park.

With the property also comes two homes and a gazebo. The home allows one to live in the most peaceful area in B.C. with a beautiful creek and own private lake. There are views of the mountains, crisp fresh air with miles of hiking trails and horse trails as well. Beautiful waterfalls are just miles away, simply adding to the beauty of this property. During the warmer months, the property’s R.V. park and golf amenities generates a nice revenue to keep you there year round.

RELATED: This Former Canuck Owned Mansion Can Now Be Rented on Airbnb

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : Clearwater Valley Road at Entrance to Wells Gray Park

: Clearwater Valley Road at Entrance to Wells Gray Park Years Established: 20 years

20 years Sale Price : $1,999,000

: $1,999,000 Expected Revenue: $250K – $500K

$250K – $500K Living Accommodation: Two homes, one 1200 sq-ft and one 800 sq-ft home

A Closer Look at this BC Golf Resort:

While different from the lavish mansions, sometimes it’s nice to see the homes and properties that are built around the natural beauty that surrounds us in B.C.

If you ever wanted to own your own golf resort in BC, check out the full listing.

Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.6M Mega Cabin In Vancouver.

For more amazing homes in Metro Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.