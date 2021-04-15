This Former Canuck Owned Mansion Can Now Be Rented on Airbnb

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here. Please note that Airbnb availability may also be impacted at this time.

There are some beautiful local vacation getaway in Metro Vancouver, and this mansion definitely tops our list.

The beautiful Airbnb mansion is 5000 sq-ft with 360 degree views of river, mountains and ocean. There are 4 decks and balconies, and each of the 5 bedrooms comes with its own marble bathroom.

The mansion also has had a slieu of famous guests.

Highlight of Events At this Property

This recently listed rental on Airbnb was formerly owned by the former Canuck player, Ryan Walter. He has been known to throw some pool parties by the Canuck hockey players.

This stunning property was also used for filming. In June 2018 Gippy Grewal filmed Manje Bistre II and stayed in the house with his family. Other filming included: the Disney movie “A Wrinkle in Time” (the first movie from the 1980s ) the movie Tooth Fairy, as well as filming for TV series, Supernatural and Master of Horrors.

Airbnb Mansion Details

Location : Surrey, BC – near White Rock and Crescent beaches

: Surrey, BC – near White Rock and Crescent beaches Sleeps: 16 guests

16 guests Interior : 5000 sq-ft

: 5000 sq-ft Bedrooms : 5

: 5 Bathrooms: 6

A Closer Look Inside

To rent this home, check out the listing on AirBnb.

