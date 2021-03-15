Daniel Sedin Quietly Sold His Vancouver Home For $9.7 Million

This former Canuck has a beaut of a home.

Daniel Sedin officially sold his Vancouver home back in November, 2020. However, he had sold it privately and the news and images have just surfaced recently.

Boasting European and Swedish influences (he is Swedish afterall), the home was built with family living at the top of mind. Something that Daniel Sedin was known for often seen around Vancouver with his family. There is an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, entertainment terrace, private hedging, and a private rooftop. Inside you will also find a media room, a gym, and even a dog spa.

Assessed for $6,673,000, the home was listed for $9,875,000. It sold in just two days (big surprise there) at an even $9,700,000.

Here’s a few details on the home:

Location : 4223 West 9th Avenue, Vancouver

: 4223 West 9th Avenue, Vancouver Year Built : 2016

: 2016 Sale Price : $9,700,000

: $9,700,000 Interior : 4535

: 4535 Bedrooms : 5

: 5 Bathrooms: 6

A Closer Look At The Former Home of Daniel Sedin:

The home was listed by Oakwyn Realty, and is said to be as equally beautiful inside as it is out on the outside (much said about the hockey player’s personality).

