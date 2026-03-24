BC Ferries has just announced that it will be adding additional shoulder-season sailings to improve access during high-demand periods to the Horseshoe Bay–Langdale route, among other additional service enhancements.

From increasing reservable space to expanding lower-cost Saver fares, here’s what you can expect from the new sailings and additions to BC Ferries.

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Booking Space and Saver Fares

While booking space will vary by sailing, BC Ferries will be increasing overall bookable on the Horseshoe Bay–Langdale route to an average of 70% through the end of April. BC Ferries says that “this helps more people secure peak sailings in advance while maintaining drive-up access on every sailing.”

Notably, the organization will also be expanding lower-cost Saver fares, which start at $39. There will be “three times more” of these fares, which will reportedly help “shift some travel away from peak periods.”

Increased Sailings

BC Ferries will be adding over 120 more sailings during the shoulder seasons (mid-May to late June and September to mid-October) on the Horseshoe Bay–Langdale route, as well as two additional late afternoon round trips for when travel demand reaches its peak.

“These additional sailings are a meaningful step for our community, especially during the shoulder seasons when travel can be the most challenging,” said Silas White, Mayor of Gibsons. “We know there’s more work to do, including how we can better utilize data shared by BC Ferries to encourage more people onto sailings with available space. We’ll combine that with continued advocacy for the level of service Sunshine Coast residents need and keep working with BC Ferries to build toward longer-term solutions.”

The peak summer period already has two-ship service in place, but these added sailings will “extend that level of service into the shoulder seasons when demand remains high on key sailings.”

For more information on changes coming to BC Ferries, check here.