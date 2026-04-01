The long weekend is almost here, which means B.C. is getting ready for some holiday chaos. You can see it everywhere you go, but it’s always especially prominent when you’re trying to book a ferry ride and can’t manage to secure a spot in time.

In preparation for the busy weekend, BC Ferries is “encouraging customers to plan ahead and use digital tools.”

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Sailing Alerts and Waitlists

BC Ferries is introducing expanded sailing alerts, as well as a new waitlist feature that will “help make travel more predictable during peak periods.”

“We know how important it is for people to connect over long weekends like Easter, and most customers are already planning ahead to make that happen,” said Melanie Lucia, Vice President of Customer Experience at BC Ferries, in a news release. “Booking early and choosing less busy sailings where possible gives customers more certainty and helps keep everyone moving through the system — especially during busy periods, when demand is high and we’re operating within a constrained system.”

These digital tools are aimed to assist customers that are travelling with a standard vehicle find space on busy or fully-booked sailings.

Sailing alerts : These are alerts that notify customers when bookable space becomes available on a sailing that was previously sold out. This works on a first-come, first-served basis. Sailing alerts are already available on Horseshoe Bay–Nanaimo, Horseshoe Bay–Langdale, and Powell River–Comox routes. It will expand on April 2 to Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen–Duke Point.

: These are alerts that notify customers when bookable space becomes available on a sailing that was previously sold out. This works on a first-come, first-served basis. Sailing alerts are already available on Horseshoe Bay–Nanaimo, Horseshoe Bay–Langdale, and Powell River–Comox routes. It will expand on to Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen–Duke Point. Waitlist pilot: Customers will be able to join a waitlist for a sailing where bookable space is sold out. They will be automatically booked and charged if space becomes available, which is based on their position in line. The waitlist pilot is slated to launch on April 2 on the Powell River–Comox route.

“These tools help fill space created by cancellations more quickly, give customers more ways to secure space on their preferred sailings, and make better use of available capacity,” says BC Ferries.

If you’re planning on hopping onto a ferry this long weekend, then be sure to book early and try to travel during off-peak times. You can also check out BC Ferries‘ release for more information.