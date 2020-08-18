B.C. Has Had 79 New Wildfires Spark In The Last Two Days

B.C. has seen 79 new wildfires spark, since a lightening storm moved across southern B.C., Sunday night.

The BC Wildfire Service said 74% of the new fires were caused by lightning.

Most of the fires remain small with a handful of them larger than a hectare.

In total, 475 fires have been reported in B.C. since the fire season began in April. But that number is well below normal for parts of B.C., partially due to the wet start of summer.

About 85% of the fires have been extinguished.

