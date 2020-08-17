Vancouver’s Weather Forecast Calls For A Continuation Of 30+ Degrees

It looks like the streak of hot weather in Vancouver will continue, as the forecast calls for up to 33 degrees this week.

The city experienced its hottest day of the year, on Sunday, and that hot weather is going to continue Monday and Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, Monday will see pure sunny skies by noon with 28 degrees inland. And with the humidity, that will get up to 32 degrees.

Tuesday will be similar, although it will be 29 degrees inland and 33 with the humidity.

The weather will start to cool down by Wednesday, however, as you can expect to see a mix of sun and clouds and 24 degrees. By Thursday, you can expect showers and a high of 21 degrees, while Friday will also rain with a high of 19 degrees.

So, enjoy the warm days while you can because it won’t last.

