Thanks To The Cool June Weather, B.C. Forest Fires Are At a Low

Although Vancouverites may be impatient for summer to begin, the cooler and wetter June weather has been good news for forest fires.

B.C.’s fire danger map shows that the risk of fires for most areas in B.C. are either “low” or “very low.”

Some areas show there is a moderate risk, but there seems to be no extreme risk of forest fires this year. BC Wildfire Service said the cooler and rainy weather has been the biggest factor in delaying the start of wildfire season.

In some parts of the province, the precipitation levels were at 140% of its normal levels for June. Prince George had 92 millimetres of rain compared to its usual 65.

“That’s good news when you look at it through the wildfire lens,” Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CBC News.

So far this year, there have been 187 wildfires as of last week. And while that may seem like a lot still, that’s 35% fewer fires that B.C. saw by the same day in 2017.

According to The Weather Network’s July forecast, B.C. will start seeing some warmer days ahead by mid-to-late July.

