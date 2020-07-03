New West Forced To Close Boardwalk Due To Rising Waters

The New West Quayside boardwalk has closed, as water levels in the area remain high. The City of New Westminster announced the boardwalk, near Fraser River, will close Friday until water levels recede.

The community is one of many in B.C. that is currently dealing with flood warnings and high streamflow advisories.

The B.C. government made an announcement about the flood warnings, Thursday evening.

“Water levels rising in these areas are high and very fast moving, so people need to take extra caution right now and be prepared,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “I want to stress that any sort of recreation on these waters is highly dangerous right now, so let’s make sure we’re not taking any unnecessary risks.”

