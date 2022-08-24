AP Dhillon to Kickoff First Ever North American Tour in Vancouver

Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer AP Dhillon has announced his 2022 ‘Out of This World Tour’.

The 10-city run is Dhillon’s first North American tour, kicking off Saturday, October 8th right here in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. AP Dhillon is expected to be joined by his running mates Shinda Kahlon and Gurinder Gill.

RELATED: Backstreet Boys World Tour Coming To Vancouver This Summer

The tour will also make stops across the U.S. and Canada in Calgary, Houston, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on Friday, November 4th in Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium.

AP Dhillon Vancouver Concert Tickets

Tickets to Dhillon’s show will go on sale Friday, August 26th at 10am local time at livenation.com.

Fans will have access to a special Spotify presale beginning Thursday, August 25th at 10am through 10pm local time.

According to an Instagram post by Dhillon, there will be another presale on Wednesday at 10am local time via Live Nation. Presale code is APPLAUSE.

Ticket prices are TBA.

AP DHILLON Concert Tour Dates

Sat Oct 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena



Sun Oct 09 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Tue Oct 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon, Oct 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Wed Oct 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Sat Oct 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Nov 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.