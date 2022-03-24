The Canada and U.S. border will officially allow people on both sides to travel without pre-arrival COVID testing beginning April 1. If you’ve been itching to cross the border and explore our southern neighbour this year, this deal might be perfect for you.

Amtrak is offering ten trips within the United States for $399 (approximately $500 CAD), within a 30 day period.

So if you want to make your way through the States, you can right now for $100 less the usual price for a USA Rail Pass.

The offer does not include trips to and from Canada unfortunately and is only available until March 29. However the pass is good through the Spring.

The Amtrak Cascades which connects B.C. to Washington State has not resumed service yet; however, coach bus service is available starting at $45.

If you buy the pass it remains valid for 120 days, but once you use your first trip you have 30 days to complete all ten trips.

You can learn more on the Amtrak website.

