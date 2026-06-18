If you’re travelling, you might want to prepare for higher prices before you step off that plane. Costs are continuing to climb all over the world, and that includes tourist taxes at one very popular vacation destination for Canadians.

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Amsterdam Tourist Tax

Amsterdam is a favourite destination for tons of travellers all across the world. With stunning architecture and a rich history, it offers plenty of adventure along all its streets and canals.

If you’re heading to Amsterdam right now, you’ll already be paying a tourist tax on accommodations. A 12.5% surcharge is added to the overnight price of places like hotels, apartments, short-stay rentals, campsites, and more. A day tourist tax of €15 per passenger is applied to those on cruises.

But a proposed tax hike means you’ll be paying even more than that. According to The Independent, a local government proposal is suggesting a 20% tourist tax, alongside the closure of a cruise port.

“Amsterdam remains an attractive destination for visitors from all over the world,” said a translated document of a coalition agreement. “Tourism contributes to the city’s economy, but at the same time places significant pressure on public spaces, quality of life and municipal facilities.”

The government is seeking to put the revenue toward making Amsterdam a more livable city for both residents and visitors.

“The coalition has therefore decided to increase the tourist tax, so that visitors make a fairer contribution to the costs the city incurs for management, maintenance, enforcement and investments in the quality of the living environment.”

While you won’t be paying the 20% tax anytime soon, you will be paying more in general. It’s now official that by 2027, Amsterdam’s new coalition government will be raising the tourist tax on overnight stays to 16%.