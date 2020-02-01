10 Charming Tiny Home AirBnbs In BC You Can Rent For Under $100 (PHOTOS)

January is officially over and spring is in sight so why not celebrate with a trip to a tiny home in BC? Be inspired with our top 10!
Tiny Home AirBnBs In BC: Vancouver Island
Market Garden tiny home, Cobble Hill
Nestled in the woods with a private seating area that overlooks a pond and garden, this rural tiny home even comes complete with chickens as neighbours! Get a true taste of outdoor living with a trip to the warm outdoor shower.
Riverfront Farm, Courtenay
This peaceful eco-friendly retreat is powered by rooftop solar panels and even has an electric car charge station. Head to the nearby private swimming area, farmer’s market or tackle Mt. Washington if you’re looking for entertainment.
Downtown Pad, Courtenay
Close to the heart of downtown, but still peacefully situated in a private tree-lined yard. Visit this tiny home if you’re looking for something a city escape with a unique twist.
Swell Shack, Jordan River
Follow a mossy woodland trail to reach this rustic, off-grid tiny home. Built to have minimal impact on the environment, it’s eco-friendly with rainwater catchment, an outside composting toilet, and solar-powered electricity. Enjoy a cozy weekend here nestled by the woodstove.
Itsy Bitsy Tiny Home at Spider Lake, Qualicum Beach
Stargaze under the skylight in this beautiful tiny home that even has its own private beach spot on Spider Lake.
Tiny Home AirBnBs In BC: Squamish
Container Home
Escape to this unique container home, only an hour away from the city. It comes complete with a private ocean deck with views of the impressive Squamish Chief. You can even get out and explore on the canoe or paddleboards (and lifejackets) are also included in your stay!
Tiny Home AirBnBs In BC: Sunshine Coast
Frolander Bay Resort, Powell River
This tiny home comes complete with a hot tub overlooking the ocean! Need we say more?
Roberts Creek Park, Robert’s Creek
A feature on Canada’s top 8 coziest tiny home rentals and it’s easy to see why! Take a trip to this bright tiny home complete with antique french doors that open up to your own private yard. Perfect for BBQ season!
Tiny Home AirBnBs In BC: Gulf Islands
The Yewnicorn, Salt Spring Island
This unique island caravan is hand-crafted from beautiful yew and cedar wood. Relax and enjoy a peaceful evening on the outdoor porch, complete with a grill, dining area and pot-bellied stove.
Tiny Home by the Sea, Quadra Island
Perfectly situated to capture the extraordinary ocean view, this charming tiny home has lots of windows that let in the natural sunlight and show off the surrounding scenery. It’s just steps to the beach and a common spot to sight whales, sea lions and bald eagles.
