Air Canada has recently announced that it has added several new winter vacation destinations from Vancouver for the Winter 2026-27 season. This also includes a number of non-stop routes to popular sunny spots in Mexico.

If you’ve been needing an excuse to book your next trip, then let this be your sign.

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Air Canada’s New Routes

“We are further cementing Air Canada’s global network as one of the most far-reaching from the North American continent,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo at Air Canada. “Air Canada is also expanding flights into Latin America from Vancouver, enabled by growing A220 and Air Canada Rouge bases that unlock sought-after, non-stop service to Costa Rica and Mexico, including to Mazatlán, a new Mexican destination.”

Here are the new destinations and non-stop routes you can look forward to when flying from Vancouver International Airport.

New destination: Mazatlán , Mexico (MZT) Days of operation: Tue, Fri Season: Dec. 15, 2026 – Apr. 09, 2027

, (MZT) New non-stop route: Liberia (LIR), Costa Rica Days of operation: Wed-Thu, Sun-Mon Season: Dec. 13, 2026-Apr. 12, 2027

(LIR), New non-stop route: Monterrey (MTY), Mexico Days of operation: Tue, Thu, Sat Season: Dec. 03, 2026-Apr. 24, 2027

(MTY), New non-stop route: Puerto Escondido (PXM), Mexico Days of operation: Mon-Tue, Fri-Sat Season: Dec. 07, 2026-Apr. 10, 2027

(PXM),

Do note that the Mazatlán route is subject to government approval, with schedule and times subject to change, as well.

For more information on other routes aside from Vancouver departures, you can read Air Canada’s media release here.