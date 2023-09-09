Rogers Arena came alive on Friday, September 8th, as the legendary rapper 50 Cent graced the stage as part of his highly anticipated Final Lap tour. With a career spanning decades, this tour signified the rap icon’s final stadium tour, and it was nothing short of legendary.

The venue was packed to the rafters, a testament to 50 Cent’s enduring popularity. The atmosphere was electric, with fans of all ages gathering to witness a performance they had long awaited. For many in the audience, this was a trip down memory lane, as they had grown up listening to the iconic tracks of the rap legend.

Final Lap Tour

What made this performance even more special was that it marked 50 Cent’s first appearance in Vancouver in over a decade. The anticipation had been building for years, and when the moment finally arrived, it was pure magic.

50 Cent wasn’t alone on this memorable night. Joining him on stage was Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, Busta Rhymes, and a set by Jeremiah. Together, they brought an unmatched energy to the stage, keeping the crowd on their feet throughout the show.

Of course, 50 Cent didn’t disappoint when it came to his setlist. He performed all his classic hits, from the infectious “In Da Club” to the seductive “Candy Shop” and the introspective “Hate It or Love It.” The crowd was treated to timeless tracks like “Many Men” and “Window Shopper,” taking them on a journey through the rapper’s illustrious career.

Beyond the music, the show also featured an array of cool 50 Cent merchandise, allowing fans to take home a piece of the memorable evening. The concert was more than just a performance; it was an experience that fans would cherish for years to come.

Concertgoers flooded social platforms with clips and photos, capturing the amazing atmosphere and reliving the thrill of 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour.

As the curtain fell on this legendary performance, Vancouver had witnessed not just a concert but a piece of music history. 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour had left an indelible mark, reminding us all why he remains a true rap icon, and why his music will continue to resonate for generations to come.