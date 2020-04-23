This Is What a $30M West Vancouver Home Looks Like (PHOTOS)

West Vancouver has an architectural masterpiece currently on the market and for a cool $30 million, you can have this mansion along the water.

Situated on Park Lane, the spacious home is sitting on more than 22,500 sq-ft of land, with minimalism in mind and an open concept on the main floor. With a function to capture rainwater that is used throughout the house, this place is ideal for the Vancouver modernist.

Here are the specs:

Location: 2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver

Year Built: 2008

Sale Price: $30,000,000

Interior: 8,338 square-feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

And here’s a peek at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

