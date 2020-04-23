This Is What a $30M West Vancouver Home Looks Like (PHOTOS)

More
West Vancouver has an architectural masterpiece currently on the market and for a cool $30 million, you can have this mansion along the water.
Situated on Park Lane, the spacious home is sitting on more than 22,500 sq-ft of land, with minimalism in mind and an open concept on the main floor. With a function to capture rainwater that is used throughout the house, this place is ideal for the Vancouver modernist.
Here are the specs:
- Location: 2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2008
- Sale Price: $30,000,000
- Interior: 8,338 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 5
And here’s a peek at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
