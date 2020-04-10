This Is What A $20 Million House In Whistler Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Although just two minutes from Whistler Village, you can get this $20 million house and feel like you’re a world away.

The three-bedroom mansion, along the water, mixes modernity with old world charm. It includes a restored English pub from the 1830’s as well as French fireplace mantels, dating back to the 1700’s.

The massive home also has a century old Parisian pharmacy cabinet, among its many modern additions.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 3102 St. Anton Way, Whistler

Sale Price: $19,999,000

Year Built: 2010

Lot size: 1.2 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

And here’s an inside look:

This French-inspired residence comes with eight fireplaces as well as eight parking lots. And with all its elegance, the Whistler spot is a Gold Medal recipient of an international residential technology award.

