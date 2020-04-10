This Is What A $20 Million House In Whistler Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Although just two minutes from Whistler Village, you can get this $20 million house and feel like you’re a world away.
The three-bedroom mansion, along the water, mixes modernity with old world charm. It includes a restored English pub from the 1830’s as well as French fireplace mantels, dating back to the 1700’s.
The massive home also has a century old Parisian pharmacy cabinet, among its many modern additions.
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 3102 St. Anton Way, Whistler
- Sale Price: $19,999,000
- Year Built: 2010
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
And here’s an inside look:
This French-inspired residence comes with eight fireplaces as well as eight parking lots. And with all its elegance, the Whistler spot is a Gold Medal recipient of an international residential technology award.
