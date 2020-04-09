This Is What $12 Million Gets You In Whistler Right Now (PHOTOS)

Perched above Treetop Lane in Whistler, you can get a three-floor mansion on a 14,746 square-foot lot.
This $12 million home has a personal office, gym, media room and wine room. When you settle into the living room, you’ll get full mountain views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. There will also be a fireplace and doors that lead to a deck space.
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 7425 Treetop Lane, Whistler
- Sale Price: $11,999,000
- Year Built: 2002
- Interior: 6,340 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 6
And here’s a look at the place:
The Whistler mansion features a private gazebo in the backyard with a fireplace, as well as a hot tub. In the addition, the house features a steam room and games room.
