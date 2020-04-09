This Is What $12 Million Gets You In Whistler Right Now (PHOTOS)

Perched above Treetop Lane in Whistler, you can get a three-floor mansion on a 14,746 square-foot lot.

This $12 million home has a personal office, gym, media room and wine room. When you settle into the living room, you’ll get full mountain views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. There will also be a fireplace and doors that lead to a deck space.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 7425 Treetop Lane, Whistler

Sale Price: $11,999,000

Year Built: 2002

Interior: 6,340 square-feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6

And here’s a look at the place:

The Whistler mansion features a private gazebo in the backyard with a fireplace, as well as a hot tub. In the addition, the house features a steam room and games room.

