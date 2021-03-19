Here’s What A $1M House Looks Like in 5 Different Cities in Metro Vancouver

Do you ever wonder what the value of your home could get you in other cities?

It’s no secret that Vancouver’s real estate is pricey. With the high housing prices, we have all speculated about the type of home we could be living in for the same price elsewhere.

Well here is what under $1 million will get you in 5 different cities across Metro Vancouver right now. Let’s take a look and compare these similarly priced homes across Vancouver, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley and Pitt Meadows.

RELATED:

$899,900 – Vancouver

This 953 sq-ft, 1/2 Duplex has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Although it may not be the most spacious, it is newly renovated and strata free. The home is located at 620 Prior St, Vancouver, B.C.

$938,800 – New Westminster

This adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,383 sq-ft home has everything you need. Close to the South Arm of the Fraser River, this cute little home is located at 152 Pier Place, New Westminster, B.C.

$999,000 – Surrey

This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2375 sq-ft home is spacious both inside and out. For those who love to garden, there is a significantly sized front and backyard you can build a beautiful garden/farm in. The home is located at 10165 Beaver Drive, Surrey, B.C.

$923,000 – Langley

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom,1059 sq-ft beautiful rancher home sits on a 1 acre lot. The backyard has a deck with a fire pit, and a private forested area that leads to a creek. The home is located at 19983 83a Avenue, Langley, B.C.

$985,000 – Pitt Meadows

This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1963 sq-ft home comes complete with mini golf. The large home is spacious and the driveway can fit large trucks or an RV. The home is located at 11702 193 Street, Pitt Meadows, B.C.

For more amazing homes in Metro Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.