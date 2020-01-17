Inside A $18M, 13,000 Sq-Ft Home On Camridge Road In West Vancouver

Howard Chai | January 17, 2020
West Vancouver is not lacking in extravagant homes with high square-footage and ocean views, and this mansion on Camridge Road is just that.

Here are some numbers to get you started.

1337 Camridge Road

Location: 1337 Camridge Road, West Vancouver, BC

Year Built: 2019

Sale Price: $18,000,000

Interior: 7,049 square-feet

Lot Size: 12,873 square-feet

Floors: 3

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a peek inside.

Built in 2019, this mansion on Camridge Road in West Vancouver has three floors, each equipped with their own great views. It’s also equipped with the following amenities:

  • 19′ vaulted ceiling
  • Gourmet kitchen
  • Custom cabinetry
  • Elevator
  • Special-order chandelier
  • Rare marble furnishings

The style of the home looks similar to the mansion affectionately referred to as the “Dragon Palace“, also in West Vancouver, on the market for a similar price. None of them, however, can match the most expensive mansion in Vancouver, on Belmont Ave., but very few can.

All photos via Rew.ca.

