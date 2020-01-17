West Vancouver is not lacking in extravagant homes with high square-footage and ocean views, and this mansion on Camridge Road is just that.

Here are some numbers to get you started.

1337 Camridge Road

Location: 1337 Camridge Road, West Vancouver, BC

Year Built: 2019

Sale Price: $18,000,000

Interior: 7,049 square-feet

Lot Size: 12,873 square-feet

Floors: 3

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a peek inside.

Built in 2019, this mansion on Camridge Road in West Vancouver has three floors, each equipped with their own great views. It’s also equipped with the following amenities:

19′ vaulted ceiling

Gourmet kitchen

Custom cabinetry

Elevator

Special-order chandelier

Rare marble furnishings

The style of the home looks similar to the mansion affectionately referred to as the “Dragon Palace“, also in West Vancouver, on the market for a similar price. None of them, however, can match the most expensive mansion in Vancouver, on Belmont Ave., but very few can.

All photos via Rew.ca.

If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section!

You Might Also Like: