12 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS: We’re Giving Away a $500 Starbucks Gift Card

The holidays are fun, but also can be quite tiring. To keep you fuelled and to wrap up our 12 Days of Giveaways, we’re giving you a chance to win a $500 Starbucks gift card!

For your chance to win , simply follow the rules below!

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a $100 gift card to Starbucks via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! #604NowHolidays https://bit.ly/3WH2iFd

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!

Check out more prizes up for grabs in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways.