Whistler is full of luxurious homes, but this lakeside chalet is a cut above the rest. For $12.5 million, you can get this Whistler mansion, which sits at the doorstep of the lake, while offering uninterrupted views of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.
The chalet is made with a high level of craftsmanship, oversized windows and limestone flooring.
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 8993 Trudy’s Landing, Whistler
- Sale Price: $12,495,000
- Interior: 4,984 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 6
And here’s a look at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
