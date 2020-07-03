Whistler is full of luxurious homes, but this lakeside chalet is a cut above the rest. For $12.5 million, you can get this Whistler mansion, which sits at the doorstep of the lake, while offering uninterrupted views of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.

The chalet is made with a high level of craftsmanship, oversized windows and limestone flooring.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 8993 Trudy’s Landing, Whistler

Sale Price: $12,495,000

Interior: 4,984 square-feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6

And here’s a look at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

