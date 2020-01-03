YVR Airport Rings In The New Year With A Massive Dance Party (VIDEO)

While many rung in the new year at house parties or at bars, YVR Airport brought the celebrations to them, with a massive dance party.
Party-goers started it all off at the Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal at 8 pm. They then took to transit and carried the party on.
Organized by event planners VYVE, revellers went from the Seabus to the Canada Line, until they got to YVR Airport.
That’s where things really took off. Donning VYVE flags and costumes, people danced in crowds throughout the airport, welcoming newcomers and returnees at the International terminal.
“When we surprise someone with our company, with an experience, with a smile, it can be a long-lasting source of joy and friendship,” posted VYVE on Instagram.
One of the people they surprised was VYVE founder, Jacques Martiquet who was returning from a three-month journey abroad.
YVR International Airport Party
2019 is the year of partying in unimaginable places.Like the YVR International Airport Arrivals.
Posted by VYVE on Tuesday, January 1, 2019
The only better way to ring in the new year that we could think of was by joining in on the Polar Bear Swim.
Were you at the YVR Dance Party?
