Vancouver Polar Bear Swim Makes History While White Rock Gets Anchovies (PHOTOS)

The longstanding tradition of plunging into the icy ocean on New Year’s Day kept on, as a record number of swimmers joined the Polar Bear Swim.

At English Bay, 6,000 people registered for the event, compared to its 2014 record of 2,550 swimmers.

And it only seems fit to have the largest crowd yet, given 2020 marked the 100th birthday for Vancouver’s Polar Bear Swim.

While many wore their bathing suits for the special day, others opted for costumes – from a clown to a taco.

Giuseppe Centis-Perusini was the one in a rainbow tutu and giant sunglasses and he said he was joing in for his 13th year. He had his grandchildren join him this time as well.

“They’re continuing the family legacy,” the 65-year-old told the Vancouver Sun.

Meanwhile in White Rock, swimmers had some unexpected guests join in for the swim.

For the suburb’s 50th anniversary, a large number of anchovies washed up on shores, due to warmer ocean temperatures.

Most of the dead fish washed up on the west side of the pier, where the event was taking place, said organizer Lindagene Coyle.

