Get Half-Priced Drinks At This Bubble Tea Spot, This Weekend Only

Celebrate the opening of Xing Fu Tang’s Vancouver location by taking advantage of half-priced drinks. But act quick, because it’s only available for a limited time.

Head over to the new Coal Harbour shop this weekend March 7-8th, where the first 300 customers in line will get 50% off their beverage of choice.

Guests will also receive a buy-one-get-one coupon that they can use on their next visit, so it’s a win-win.

This is the ninth location in the province for the popular Taiwanese brand.

Half-priced drinks at Xing Fu Tang

When: March 7-8th, 2020

Where: 608 Broughton Street, Vancouver

