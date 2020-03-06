Get Half-Priced Drinks At This Bubble Tea Spot, This Weekend Only

Food
Celebrate the opening of Xing Fu Tang’s Vancouver location by taking advantage of half-priced drinks. But act quick, because it’s only available for a limited time.
Head over to the new Coal Harbour shop this weekend March 7-8th, where the first 300 customers in line will get 50% off their beverage of choice.
Guests will also receive a buy-one-get-one coupon that they can use on their next visit, so it’s a win-win.
This is the ninth location in the province for the popular Taiwanese brand.
Half-priced drinks at Xing Fu Tang
When: March 7-8th, 2020
Where: 608 Broughton Street, Vancouver
