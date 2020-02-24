Westjet Is Offering Deals On All its Flights Today Only

If you’re thinking about taking a vacation soon, now is the time to book it, because WestJet is offering a big deal on flights for today only.

In celebration of its 24th birthday, WestJet is offering 24% off its flights on Monday, February 24th. The birthday sale ends at 11:59 pm and then prices return to normal.

“Don’t dilly dally, these savings will be gone before you can say ‘confetti’,” states the WestJet website.

Once you click Learn More on the website, the discount will be automatically added to your next flight purchase. However, the savings are only applicable for flights between now and June 24, 2020.

There are some blackout dates as well including:

February 28 – March 1

March 13-16

March 19-23

March 26-28

April 3-5

April 9-13

May 14-18

The deal is valid for both basic and economy flights, but the discount is for the base fair and not on taxes or fees.

We're turning 24, and we're celebrating with the #WestJetBirthday Sale, starting today with 24% off for 24 hours! https://t.co/dpko9vTHOE Book by February 24, 2020 (11:59 p.m. MT). Terms and conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/xDqIp8oxIM — WestJet (@WestJet) February 24, 2020

Just make sure you have the discount code before you make your purchase! And before you go, check out how to travel more sustainably.

If an out of province trip isn't in the cards however, check out these 10 cheap places to visit if you're broke. So, where will you go?

