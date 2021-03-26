This $23M West Van Home Comes With a Mini Aquarium + Arcade

This West Vancouver mansion will knock your socks off. We just have question, if you live here would you ever need to leave the home?

This masterpiece home is a one of a kind, world-class property. The design is spectacular and luxurious on the highest scale. However, this renovated mansion has so many amenities, rival to even recreation centres and bars in the area.

The mansion includes: a 6 car show garage, a bar & lounge with an indoor fire pit (yes you read right), a curved wine glass wall which holds 1500 bottles w/bar & lounge, 20 ft high curved glass wine wall w/ 1500 bottle capacity, 2 gourmet kitchens, wood fired pizza oven, steam room/sauna, bowling lane, an arcade, billiards table, theatre/screening area, custom built aquarium, salt water pool, hot tub, outdoor BBQ area and cigar humidor, and of course a pool. It is a truly a home built to the highest of standards.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 2929 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

: 2929 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver Year Built : 1993

: 1993 Sale Price : $22,995,000

: $22,995,000 Interior : 16,245 sq-ft

: 16,245 sq-ft Bedrooms : 10 + Den

: 10 + Den Bathrooms: 12

Let’s Take A Closer Look West Vancouver Mansion:

