This Is What A $25K/Month Rental House Looks Like in Vancouver

Christina Chandra | March 23, 2021
luxury vancouver rental house
Photo: Re/Max Rossetti Realty

If you want to live in a dream home, without buying one, how about renting one?

It will cost you a pretty penny to live in this West Vancouver residence, that mimics celebrity living to the max. This home is designed with luxury from inside out, from top to bottom. This Vancouver rental house boasts views of the city and harbour.

Features include: indoor and outdoor dining rooms, a white gourmet kitchen, seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living, covered outdoor space with gourmet BBQ area, 2 fire pits, concrete patios, a gorgeous outdoor pool and spa, as well as an auto court and putting green. In addition to living space, you would also get a 3 car garage.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 1071 Groveland Road, West Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2014
  • Rental Price: $25,000 / Month
  • Interior: 10300
  • Bedrooms: 7
  • Bathrooms: 8

Let’s Take A Closer Look At Dream Vancouver Rental House:

vancouver rental house

Photo: Leo Zheng / Rentals.ca

Vancouver rental house

Photo: Leo Zheng / Rentals.ca

rental living room

Photo: Leo Zheng / Rentals.ca

luxury vancouver rental house

Photo: Re/Max Rossetti Realty

gourmet kitchen vancouver

Photo: Leo Zheng / Rentals.ca

dining room gourmet vancouver rental house

Photo: Leo Zheng / Rentals.ca

outdoor pool vancouver rental house

Photo: Leo Zheng / Rentals.ca

luxury vancouver rental house

Photo: Re/Max Rossetti Realty

luxury vancouver rental house

Photo: Re/Max Rossetti Realty

views balcony

Photo: Leo Zheng / Rentals.ca

It’s also reportedly up for sale, that is if you have $16.8 million lying around. To learn more about the listing, click here.

Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.6M Mega Cabin In Vancouver.

 

