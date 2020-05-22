This Weekend’s Weather Forecast Calls For Rain And Even Snow In Some Parts

Although we’re getting closer to June, the weather forecast calls for a weekend of rain and even snow in some parts.

An Environment Canada alert is predicting a mix of rain and snow along several B.C. highways.

So, you may see rain and snow showers along the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and parts of Highway 3.

RELATED: Someone Found a Python While Walking Through a Surrey Park

The alert also says Highway 3, from Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass, will see 5-10 cm of snow. That same warning extends to the Okanagan Connector.

Meanwhile in Vancouver, Friday will get a mix of sun and clouds, along with 17 degrees.

It’s over Friday night that the rain will return and continue into Saturday morning. That day, Environment Canada calls for 18 degree temperatures, along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be more or less the same with a mix of sun, clouds and rain, along with 17 degrees.

The weather forecast calls for a sunnier week afterward, making it a good time to go for a walk, as B.C. parks open back up.

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.