Someone Found a Python While Walking Through a Surrey Park

While going for a hike in a Surrey park recently, a Langley family unexpectedly ran into a python snake.

The family was hiking through Tynehead Regional Park, this week, when they saw the four feet long creature.

RELATED: How To Hike & Camp Responsibly in British Columbia This Summer

“It took me by surprise,” Paul Peterson told CTV News. “It wasn’t moving a lot. I wasn’t actually sure it was even alive at first.”

The family reported the incident to the City of Surrey, as Peterson believed the snake was likely a pet abandoned at the park. And he was right – the ball python is native to West and Central Africa.

When the West Coast Reptile Education Society (WCRES) arrived, they found the animal 45 minutes later.

WCRES staff member, Hastur McKay, told CBC the python was undersized for its age, meaning it could have seen poor treatment from its previous owner.

However, another WCRES employee, Don Bradley, told CTV the snake was “successfully rescued,” and will be “placed in an appropriate setting to live out its remaining days.”

Luckily, it’s not likely you’ll run into a python during your next hike, as B.C. parks begin to reopen.

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.