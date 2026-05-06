Warehouse Group Is Giving Moms Free Food All Day on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day brunch reservations in Vancouver can feel like a competitive sport.

Between packed dining rooms, pricey prix fixe menus, and last-minute panic planning, taking your mom out for Mother’s Day can suddenly turn into a surprisingly expensive experience.

Now, one Canadian restaurant group is taking a different approach. Warehouse Group announced that all 17 of its locations across Canada will offer moms one free menu item with the purchase of any drink this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. The promotion runs all day and is available for dine-in guests only.

Mother’s Day promotion details

The promotion is available on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at all 17 Warehouse Group locations across Canada. Moms will receive one free menu item with the purchase of any drink. The offer is valid for dine-in guests only and will run throughout the day while locations are open.

Warehouse Group

Known for its affordable menu pricing, energetic atmosphere, and unapologetically chaotic internet humour, Warehouse is leaning into a reality many young adults know well: not everyone has a $200 brunch budget. Instead, the campaign is positioning itself as a fun and affordable option for students, young adults, families, and anyone who may have forgotten to lock in Mother’s Day plans weeks ago.

The campaign also taps into the kind of self-aware humour that tends to thrive online. Social messaging tied to the promotion includes lines like “Text your mom back. Then bring her to Warehouse,” and “Mom carried you for 9 months. You can buy her one drink.” The result feels less like a traditional polished Mother’s Day restaurant campaign and more like an internet-friendly acknowledgement of how people actually celebrate.

While many restaurants focus on elevated brunch experiences and formal dining packages, Warehouse is leaning fully into accessibility and spontaneity. The campaign also arrives at a time when many Canadians continue to feel the pressure of rising restaurant prices and everyday costs.

For younger diners especially, the idea of being able to take their mom out for a meal without breaking the bank may resonate. Warehouse locations are expected to be busy throughout the day, particularly for groups looking for a more casual and affordable alternative to traditional brunch spots.

The offer is available at all participating Warehouse Group locations across Canada for one day only.