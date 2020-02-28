This Vegan Vancouver Restaurant was Named Second Best In the World

If you’re a vegan in Vancouver, you likely already know the city has some amazing options for food. But for further proof, two of the city’s vegan restaurants were named some of the best in the world.

RELATED: Dig Into The Best Vegetarian Restaurants In Vancouver

Company Big 7 Travel published their annual best vegan restaurants list in the world last week. And taking the second spot is The Acorn restaurant.

Top Vegan Vancouver Restaurants

The Main Street spot was previously number one, but has dropped down for Lentil As Anything in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian spot offers meals by donation, so you can pay what you want. And this writer (who used to live across the street from one) can attest – their food is delicious.

But according to the list, “The Acorn is easily one of the best vegan restaurants in the world, year after year.”

Their dishes often focus around one main ingredient, like beets or tomato. Plus, they are exquisitely plated – so it’s a feast for both the eyes and stomach.

“Their passion and dedication to providing visitors with a truly tantalizing array of fresh, plant-based plates is unparalleled,” the description reads.

And at number 25 is Meet Restaurant, which has locations on Main Street, in Yaletown and Gastown.

The restaurant is known for creating vegan and vegetarian comfort food, with dishes like vegan poutine, Crispy Chickun Burger and the Mac N’ Cheeze Bowl.

“Recognised as being one of the best places for vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and all-around wonderful food, these veggie hotspots are a great place for some world-class food,” states Big 7 Travel.

To compare to other Canadian spots, one restaurant in Toronto, Halifax and Montreal were also cited among the top 50.

So, is this list making you hungry too?

For more vegan places to eat in Vancouver, check out our Food section.