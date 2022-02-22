It was a normal weekend for many, not like “The New Normal,” but more like the old normal. Night life has returned to Granville Street as bars and clubs are allowed to open again with zero capacity restrictions across B.C.

As of last Wednesday, February 16, many pandemic restrictions were lifted on clubs and bars, with dancing being made legal for the first time in nearly two years.

A video shared on TikTok kind of says it all.

That being said, the entertainment district couldn’t return to normal without a visible police presence, with Sergeant Steve Addison confirming what can be seen in the video.

“Large crowds began entering the downtown core in the early evening, with some lining up early at nightclubs and hundreds wandering the entertainment areas. This led to multiple conflicts on the street.”

According to Addison additional police officers were assigned Friday night club duty in preparation for mandates being lifted.

Thousands of people managed to party in the downtown core on the weekend without incident; however, one Vancouver resident was stabbed on the corner of Smithe and Granville Street.

A suspect has been arrested and the victim is expected to survive.

