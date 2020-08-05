Vancouver May Make It Mandatory To Wear A Mask On Transit

If you’re not already, you may have to start wearing a mask on Vancouver transit, as the topic of mandatory masks is still up for debate.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she has been in contact with TransLink about enforcing masks.

As buses return to normal capacity, TransLink launched its Wearing is Caring campaign, where they handed out thousands of masks to urge people to keep safe.

In Vancouver, it is not mandatory to wear a face covering and a recent study showed only about a third of people wear a mask while in transit. However, Dr. Henry had said “everybody who can” wear a mask should.

Meanwhile other cities, like Toronto, have made wearing masks on transit mandatory.

Dr. Henry had said enforcing face coverings is currently being looked at in detail.

