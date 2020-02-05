Vancouver Is Among Best Places for a Cycling Holiday, But Not For Its Bike Lanes

Unsurprisingly, Vancouver was recently listed as one of the best places for a cycling holiday, but thanks is not due to its bike lanes.

Travel company Lonely Planet released its list of the top 10 best places for a cycling holiday, last month.

“Some of the most beautiful places on earth are best explored on two wheels,” writes Lonely Planet in its ranking.

Vancouver placed second on the list, right below Siena, Italy and just above Yorkshire, England.

Each spot on the list includes a write-up, where the company boasts of the North Shore’s mountains and tree-lined trails. But it does not include anything of the city’s many bike lanes – something that may be a point of pride (or contempt) for the city.

Nonetheless, Lonely Planet isn’t wrong about the idealistic trails our city has to offer.

“The riding there will leave you giddy with laughter if your skills are up to it,” the site reads.

Here’s the top 10 best places for a cycling holiday in 2020:

Siena, Italy Vancouver, Canada Yorkshire England Stavanger, Norway Girona, Spain Amsterdam, The Netherlands Athens, U.S. Cape Breton, Canada Boulder, U.S. Chihuahua, Mexico

So what’s your favourite spot for a cycle in Vancouver?

