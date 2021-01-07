The Annual Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Will Return This Month

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated annual winter festivals is the Hot Chocolate Festival in Vancouver.

Every year, coffee shops, bakeries and chocolatiers get creative with their cups of cocoa. It is a perfect way to warm up in winter and get into a “sweet” frame of mind before Valentine’s Day.

Rest assured, it will still take place in 2021. This year will be the 11th run of the festival.

Hot Chocolate Festival has been confirmed for January 16 – February 14, 2021.

Will It Look Different This Year?

Undoubtedly there will be some modifications to this year. The organizers of the Hot Chocolate Festival have said that there will be some changes in respect to public health orders, however have not yet released those details.

“But if all goes well, you can expect to see almost all your favourite vendors from last year plus some exciting newcomers doing their best to make a festival that is as creative, fun and safe for you as possible,” says organizers of the event on their Instagram page.

Participating Vendors and Cafes

The official list of participating businesses have not yet been released. This post will be updated as soon as the information becomes available.

A recap of some of last year’s interesting flavours can be found here.

Announcements are pending on what comes of the expiration of health orders. However, one thing is for sure, we can’t wait to taste more hot chocolate creations and support local businesses.

