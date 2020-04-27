Vancouver Is Moving Homeless Residents Out Of The Streets And Into Hotels

To protect their health and safety, the province is moving homeless residents in Vancouver off the streets and into hotels.

The province said, Saturday, they would help people living in Oppenheimer Park move into temporary housing units.

“Now more than ever, with the concurrent emergencies of the pandemic and the ongoing opioid crisis, it is time to implement long term housing solutions that take care of, and protect our most vulnerable people,” said Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Shane Simpson in a release.

So far, the government has secured nearly 700 spaces in Vancouver across eight hotels and a few communities centres.

There will be staff on hand to help with mental health and addiction issues. Additionally, laid-off hotel staff will be there to provide cleaning and meal services.

So far, there have been no causes of COVID-19 among those living in Oppenheimer Park, but the province said they hope to keep it that way.

