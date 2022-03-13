Get Some Warm Hugs At Vancouver’s First Bunny Café

Attention Rabbit and Bunny Lovers have you checked out Vancouver’s first ever Bunny Cafe?

Originally a pop-up event in 2019, Bunny Cafe has become a permanent fixture, bringing joy and happiness to animal loving Vancouverites.

This is brought to us by the founder and owner of Catfé, Michelle Furbacher. The cat café opened six years ago at the International Village mall, and was also a first of its kind for Vancouver (as well as Western Canada).

About the Bunny Cafe

Partnered with the Rabbitats Rescue Society, this Bunny Café hopes to provide a safe space for people to socialize with adoptable bunnies from Rabbitats rescue. Their main goal is to feature homeless, abandoned and feral rabbits that need to find their fur-ever homes.

The café opened for business last June, located at 1696 Venables Street, on the corner of Commercial Drive. The admission fee is $15.95 +GST per person, and visits are 55 minutes long. Tickets can be booked online for guests wanting to visit. Walk ins are also available.

Guests must be 5 years or older to visit. Kids 5 to 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult (maximum 2 children per adult)

Due to the pandemic, they first opened as a retail space and lounge for visiting the adoptable bunnies. They’ll soon transition into a vegetarian and vegan-friendly cafe.



Mandatory face masks are required at all times while inside the space, and hand-washing is required upon entry.

What happened when the bunny met the rabbit of his dreams? They lived hoppily ever after—in Vancouver.

