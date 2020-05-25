Vancouver Designer Outlet YVR Officially Reopens For Shopping

B.C. businesses are beginning to reopen and joining that list is McArthurGlen Designer Outlet mall.

Near YVR Airport, the outdoor mall has been open since Tuesday, May 19th.

RELATED: Okanagan Wineries Get Green Light To Reopen For Summer Taste Testing

“By re-opening, we hope to bring back some stability to all the wonderful people connected to the centre,” states the mall’s website.

However, while you can go out and get shopping, the mall has reduced hours, as it’s now open from 10 am-6 pm.

There is no request in place for customers to wear face masks, as other companies are asking.

“We are closely following the social distancing and safety advice from local health authorities and therefore do not require customers or employees to wear face masks at this time, though you may do so if you wish,” reads the website.

Other malls, like CF Pacific Centre and Metropolis at Metrotown, are open as well.

